Superior Court: Pinch of marijuana + ...

Superior Court: Pinch of marijuana + long record = prison

1 hr ago Read more: Burlington Times News

The name Johnny Lee Gilchrist Jr. has been on the court calendar in Alamance County for a couple of years, but this week he took a plea bargain and will start a prison sentence Aug. 10. Gilchrist, 42, of 2236 Holland Ave., Burlington, was sentenced to four years, eight months to six years, eight months in prison after pleading guilty to selling marijuana as a habitual felon. The list of charges against him was originally longer and included serious offenses, like trafficking heroin or opium and manufacturing and selling a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.

