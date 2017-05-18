Man arrested in stabbing of football player
Malik J. Simpson of High Point has been arrested and charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury in connection with the stabbing of Teh'Ron Fuller, an ASU junior, early Wednesday morning. According to Boone Police, at approximately 2:28 a.m., BPD responded to 219 Crossing Way for a fight in the parking lot involving several persons.
