Man arrested in stabbing of football ...

Man arrested in stabbing of football player

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: Watauga Democrat

Malik J. Simpson of High Point has been arrested and charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury in connection with the stabbing of Teh'Ron Fuller, an ASU junior, early Wednesday morning. According to Boone Police, at approximately 2:28 a.m., BPD responded to 219 Crossing Way for a fight in the parking lot involving several persons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

High Point Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 6 hr Steven Spencer 8,583
How can we stop forced, unwanted help by strang... May 7 Courtney 5
Courtney is asking for cooperation (Jun '16) Apr 27 Courtney 17
Christine Downard, the backpage girl with no t... (Oct '16) Apr 26 HPU798 2
Review: Carolina Air Canine LLC (Mar '10) Apr '17 Beprofessional 3
How do you get rid of a freeloader?? (Mar '07) Apr '17 tired and feed up 80
News Several Local Bail Bondsmen Charged with Breaki... (May '10) Mar '17 rabbit 159
See all High Point Discussions

Find what you want!

Search High Point Forum Now

High Point Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

High Point Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

High Point, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,990 • Total comments across all topics: 281,173,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC