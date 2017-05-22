'Hemingway's Brain'
Andrew Farah serves as chief of psychiatry at the High Point division of the University of North Carolina Healthcare System. He's also something of a literary sleuth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at StarNewsOnline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
High Point Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,593
|How can we stop forced, unwanted help by strang...
|May 7
|Courtney
|5
|Courtney is asking for cooperation (Jun '16)
|Apr 27
|Courtney
|17
|Christine Downard, the backpage girl with no t... (Oct '16)
|Apr 26
|HPU798
|2
|Review: Carolina Air Canine LLC (Mar '10)
|Apr '17
|Beprofessional
|3
|How do you get rid of a freeloader?? (Mar '07)
|Apr '17
|tired and feed up
|80
|Several Local Bail Bondsmen Charged with Breaki... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|rabbit
|159
Find what you want!
Search High Point Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC