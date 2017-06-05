Food Lion closing spurs community act...

Food Lion closing spurs community activism

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: Thomasville Times

Members of Williams Memorial CME Church have launched a petition drive to convince Food Lion to reverse course and not close its supermarket on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive next month. LAURA GREENE Members of Williams Memorial CME Church have launched a petition drive to convince Food Lion to reverse course and not close its supermarket on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive next month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Thomasville Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

High Point Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
murder in colfax (Feb '06) 7 hr Louis Stephenson 22
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) Wed Steven Spencer 8,698
hicks family (Oct '12) May 26 the love 3
michael dewayne hyde (Jun '11) May 24 Brave souls 19
How can we stop forced, unwanted help by strang... May '17 Courtney 5
Courtney is asking for cooperation (Jun '16) Apr '17 Courtney 17
Christine Downard, the backpage girl with no t... (Oct '16) Apr '17 HPU798 2
See all High Point Discussions

Find what you want!

Search High Point Forum Now

High Point Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

High Point Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

High Point, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,099 • Total comments across all topics: 281,617,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC