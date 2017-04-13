Watch these soothing tours of barely-...

Watch these soothing tours of barely-open malls

1 hr ago

Dan Bell proves he's the Ken Burns of suburban decay with his beautifully shot and narrated Dead Mall Series . The Rehoboth Mall episode above is especially interesting because he interviews one of two remaining tenants, husband and wife tailors working on the periphery of the abandoned food court.

