TDAa s furniture market shuttle begins today Updated at

A new shuttle service between Asheboro and the High Point Furniture Market takes to the road today. Responding to a request for a shuttle service from area hotels to the market made by local hoteliers, the Randolph County Tourism Development Authority resurrected its shuttle service program.

