RCC Interior Design student contest finalist Updated at

Randolph Community College Interior Design student Heath Smith of Siler City was one of the finalists in the Bernice Bienenstock Furniture Library annual interior design and furniture design competition for 2017. In the interior design category, entrants were asked to design a skybox for a music company incorporating commercial and residential components.

