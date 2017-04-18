Police investigating sexual assault at High Point middle school
The school's principal was suspended on April 11, but High Point Police Cpt. Michael Kirk says "the principal is not the focus of this investigation."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Comments
Add your comments below
High Point Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|15 min
|Steven Spencer
|8,404
|Review: Carolina Air Canine LLC (Mar '10)
|Tue
|Beprofessional
|3
|High Point women in need of sexual assaut (Apr '11)
|Apr 8
|Mad As Hell
|10
|How do you get rid of a freeloader?? (Mar '07)
|Apr 4
|tired and feed up
|80
|Several Local Bail Bondsmen Charged with Breaki... (May '10)
|Mar 22
|rabbit
|159
|kenny and joanna stapleton (May '14)
|Mar 22
|Who cares
|4
|High Point to name new basketball court for alu...
|Mar '17
|bulk
|3
Find what you want!
Search High Point Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC