Police investigating sexual assault a...

Police investigating sexual assault at High Point middle school

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

The school's principal was suspended on April 11, but High Point Police Cpt. Michael Kirk says "the principal is not the focus of this investigation."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

High Point Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 15 min Steven Spencer 8,404
Review: Carolina Air Canine LLC (Mar '10) Tue Beprofessional 3
High Point women in need of sexual assaut (Apr '11) Apr 8 Mad As Hell 10
How do you get rid of a freeloader?? (Mar '07) Apr 4 tired and feed up 80
News Several Local Bail Bondsmen Charged with Breaki... (May '10) Mar 22 rabbit 159
kenny and joanna stapleton (May '14) Mar 22 Who cares 4
News High Point to name new basketball court for alu... Mar '17 bulk 3
See all High Point Discussions

Find what you want!

Search High Point Forum Now

High Point Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

High Point Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Dalai Lama
  5. Health Care
 

High Point, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,238 • Total comments across all topics: 280,433,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC