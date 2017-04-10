Nominations requested for the 2017 Salute to Heroes Celebration -
The American Red Cross is seeking nominations for heroes - a person who has saved a life, demonstrated extraordinary courage, or exemplifies outstanding humanitarian values. The organization is seeking citizens help to nominate that person for the Salute to Heroes program and help the American Red Cross honor the Piedmont Triad area heroes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.
Add your comments below
High Point Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|3 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,316
|High Point women in need of sexual assaut (Apr '11)
|Apr 8
|Mad As Hell
|10
|How do you get rid of a freeloader?? (Mar '07)
|Apr 4
|tired and feed up
|80
|Several Local Bail Bondsmen Charged with Breaki... (May '10)
|Mar 22
|rabbit
|159
|kenny and joanna stapleton (May '14)
|Mar 22
|Who cares
|4
|High Point to name new basketball court for alu...
|Mar 20
|bulk
|3
|Reasonable rental property HELP!
|Mar 17
|Sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search High Point Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC