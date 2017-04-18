NC: New PART Terminal Will be Named f...

NC: New PART Terminal Will be Named for Coble

April 24--GUILFORD COUNTY -- When the region's mass transit agency unveils its new main terminal next month, the facility will have instant name recognition. The Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation is naming the terminal along W. Market Street in Greensboro after the late Congressman Howard Coble.

