Asian influence, cherry blossoms settle on furniture

The Cee Zee sofa with cherry blossom motif inspired by 1950s Palm Beach Florida sofas with curved back, flared arms and waterfall skirt by Ambella Home. The Cee Zee sofa with cherry blossom motif inspired by 1950s Palm Beach Florida sofas with curved back, flared arms and waterfall skirt by Ambella Home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.