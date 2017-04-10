Applying Fiberglass Cloth - Finishing model parts
When you need a durable and tough surface on your model airplane parts, nothing comes close to fiberglass cloth and resin. They provide a smooth sub surface for primer and painted finishes and, once you've done it couple of times, it becomes very easy to do.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Model Airplane News.
Comments
Add your comments below
High Point Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|12 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,356
|High Point women in need of sexual assaut (Apr '11)
|Apr 8
|Mad As Hell
|10
|How do you get rid of a freeloader?? (Mar '07)
|Apr 4
|tired and feed up
|80
|Several Local Bail Bondsmen Charged with Breaki... (May '10)
|Mar 22
|rabbit
|159
|kenny and joanna stapleton (May '14)
|Mar 22
|Who cares
|4
|High Point to name new basketball court for alu...
|Mar 20
|bulk
|3
|Reasonable rental property HELP!
|Mar 17
|Sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search High Point Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC