Two-Year-Old Dies After Mistaking Gun For Toy
Police are currently investigating a tragic shooting in High Point, North Carolina that left a toddler dead. MyFox8 reports two-year-old Benson Jones accidentally shot himself in the head, possibly mistaking the gun for a toy.
