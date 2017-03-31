Popular Manufacturing Seminar Sets Woodworkers Up for Success

Stiles Machinery Inc. is pleased to announce the success of this year's first in a series of Stiles Manufacturing Solutions Seminars. The ever-popular event, which took place earlier this month in the Stiles Machinery showroom and finishing lab in High Point, North Carolina, attracted manufacturers of all sizes looking for solutions in technology and techniques to improve, grow and optimize their current processes in panel processing and solid wood manufacturing.

