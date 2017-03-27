North Carolina pair charged in $30,000 Stafford fraud case
The third time turned out to be one time too many for two North Carolina residents who are accused of trying to purchase a $30,000 Utility Task Vehicle in Stafford County using fraudulent identification, authorities said. According to Stafford Sheriff's spokeswoman M.C. Morris Moncure said the pair was already suspected of using fraudulent IDs to purchase an all-terrain vehicle and a UTV in Wilmington and High Point, N.C. UTVs are smaller, four-wheel off-road vehicles also known as Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles.
