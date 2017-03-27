News 15 mins ago 8:45 a.m.N.C. man or...

News 15 mins ago 8:45 a.m.N.C. man ordered to carry sign: 'This is the Face of Domestic Abuse'

A Guilford County District Court Judge made Joshua Hill the poster child for domestic abuse - quite literally. As punishment for violating probation, Judge Mark Cummings ordered Hill to hold a poster that reads "This is the face of domestic abuse."

