NC: PART Prohibits Weapons, Concealed Carry on Buses
March 17--HIGH POINT -- The region's mass transit agency recently prohibited passengers from having weapons and concealed carry handguns on buses and other vehicles, bringing its policy in line with other transportation providers in the Piedmont. The board of the Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation adopted the policy last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
High Point Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reasonable rental property HELP!
|1 hr
|Sam
|1
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|I lived to tell t...
|8,182
|Why are dr.'s office staff so rude? (Aug '09)
|Feb 26
|Letta Mego
|30
|Relocation to High Point (Apr '06)
|Feb 25
|NORMAL
|16
|How do you get rid of a freeloader?? (Mar '07)
|Feb 21
|mellbell78
|78
|High Point to name new basketball court for alu...
|Feb 17
|Darrell Turner
|1
|pain doc in the area
|Feb 15
|Big Hurt
|2
Find what you want!
Search High Point Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC