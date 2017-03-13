NC: PART Prohibits Weapons, Concealed...

NC: PART Prohibits Weapons, Concealed Carry on Buses

March 17--HIGH POINT -- The region's mass transit agency recently prohibited passengers from having weapons and concealed carry handguns on buses and other vehicles, bringing its policy in line with other transportation providers in the Piedmont. The board of the Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation adopted the policy last month.

