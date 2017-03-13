Man arrested in woman's death in High...

Man arrested in woman's death in High Point

High Point police said in a news release that officers have charged 28-year-old Sean Gibson of High Point in the death of 27-year-old Charlene Sade Alvarez. Investigators say Alvarez and Gibson had lived together.

