James River Equipment Planning New Dealership in N.C.

James River Equipment is planning to build a new dealership in High Point, N.C., according to a March 14 report in the Triad Business Journal . The paper says the project is estimated at between "$6 million to $9 million" by Mark Romer , president of prospective dealership owner James River Equipment.

