Fourth person arrested in grandmother's killing
HIGH POINT - A man charged with first-degree murder in connection with the killing of a grandmother last week held the woman in his arms as she took her last breath, his attorney said Thursday in court. Jerry Delane Jenkins Jr., 20, turned himself in to police Wednesday afternoon and was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the March 21 shooting that killed Josie Lindsay, 74. About a dozen of Jenkins' family members and friends, which included Lindsay's family, sat in the High Point courtroom Thursday morning as Jenkins was brought in.
