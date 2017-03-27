Fight against opioid addiction brings...

Fight against opioid addiction brings both parties together

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: WBTV

If there's one thing that it appears Democrats and Republicans in the North Carolina General Assembly can agree on, it's that opioid abuse is at the crisis level. "This substance abuse crisis with opioids is approaching epidemic proportions," Governor Cooper said during a town hall in High Point on Tuesday.

