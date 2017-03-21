Drug and gang violence spur recent High Point shootings, 74-year-old woman caught in crossfire
High Point has seen a violent 24 hours, where shootings left two people dead and several others injured. Police confirmed Wednesday most of these shootings are related to gang and drug violence.
