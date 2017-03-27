DA: Toddler gun death appears accidental
Guilford County Assistant District Attorney Walt Jones said forensic evidence from the scene indicates that the 2-year-old boy was handling a Taurus .380 semiautomatic pistol when it went off. "We've got to wait for gunshot residue , but everything would tend to indicate the child got a gun and played with it and shot himself," said Jones, who is the top prosecutor in High Point.
