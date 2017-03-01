Ace Laboratories Appoints Inaugural Scientific And Clinical Advisory Board
Ace Laboratories, Inc., an emerging innovator in translating basic research into the physiology of aging into clinical applications, announces the formation of its Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board. Ace Labs is currently developing a proprietary oral-transmucosal dosage form of resveratrol, the drug which has been discussed in the media as "the red wine molecule".
