Thomas Built Buses Pledges $100K to Guilford County Schools
Thomas Built Buses and its employees are pitching in to benefit local students and those in need in the High Point community, where the school bus manufacturer is based. Last week, Thomas Built and parent company Daimler Trucks North America pledged $100,000 to support Guilford County Schools in 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at School Bus Fleet.
Add your comments below
High Point Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|I lived to tell t...
|8,289
|pain doc in the area
|Wed
|Big Hurt
|2
|Weird Interests (Jun '10)
|Feb 12
|Weird Interests
|72
|Messer Consulting Services (Dec '15)
|Feb 9
|Lied Against
|3
|How do you get rid of a freeloader?? (Mar '07)
|Feb 9
|Dez Nutz
|77
|What band did David McGee play for? (Mar '16)
|Feb 7
|Myrtle
|3
|murder in colfax (Feb '06)
|Feb 5
|Jeremy bess
|21
Find what you want!
Search High Point Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC