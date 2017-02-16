Thomas Built Buses Pledges $100K to G...

Thomas Built Buses Pledges $100K to Guilford County Schools

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: School Bus Fleet

Thomas Built Buses and its employees are pitching in to benefit local students and those in need in the High Point community, where the school bus manufacturer is based. Last week, Thomas Built and parent company Daimler Trucks North America pledged $100,000 to support Guilford County Schools in 2017.

