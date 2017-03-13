Sign up, save for 5K, run

Celebrate Heart Health Month by signing up now for the Heart & Sole 5K and Fun Run that will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16. The 5K run/walk will take place from 8:30-10:30 a.m. and the Fun Run will be from 8-8:30 a.m. at High Point Regional Hospital, 601 N. Elm St., High Point.

