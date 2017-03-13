Sign up, save for 5K, run

Sign up, save for 5K, run

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: Courier-Tribune

Celebrate Heart Health Month by signing up now for the Heart & Sole 5K and Fun Run that will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16. The 5K run/walk will take place from 8:30-10:30 a.m. and the Fun Run will be from 8-8:30 a.m. at High Point Regional Hospital, 601 N. Elm St., High Point.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

High Point Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 3 hr I lived to tell t... 8,176
Poll Why are dr.'s office staff so rude? (Aug '09) Feb 26 Letta Mego 30
Relocation to High Point (Apr '06) Feb 25 NORMAL 16
How do you get rid of a freeloader?? (Mar '07) Feb 21 mellbell78 78
News High Point to name new basketball court for alu... Feb 17 Darrell Turner 1
pain doc in the area Feb 15 Big Hurt 2
Weird Interests (Jun '10) Feb '17 Weird Interests 72
See all High Point Discussions

Find what you want!

Search High Point Forum Now

High Point Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

High Point Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. North Korea
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

High Point, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,948 • Total comments across all topics: 279,592,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC