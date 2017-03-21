Michael Jude Bender
Surviving are his wife, Elizabeth Kofroth-Bender; a son, Jack Allen Bender, whom he adored; his mother and stepfather: Linda and Randy Scott of Winston-Salem, N.C.; three sisters: Sara Bender of Winston-Salem, N.C., and Kelsey and Karlie Bender, both of Altoona; three brothers: Zachary Scott of Winston-Salem, N.C., and Kyler and Kolin Bender, both of Altoona; his grandparents: William and M. Frances Pugh of High Point, N.C., and Frank and Pallett Glasshauser of Altoona; his stepmother, Barbara White of Altoona; a brother-in-law, Christopher Ancrum in Ireland, and family, Ava and Aubree Bender of Winston-Salem, N.C.; a host of aunts, uncles and cousins; and numerous friends.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.
Add your comments below
High Point Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|11 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,221
|High Point to name new basketball court for alu...
|Mon
|bulk
|3
|Reasonable rental property HELP!
|Mar 17
|Sam
|1
|Why are dr.'s office staff so rude? (Aug '09)
|Feb 26
|Letta Mego
|30
|Relocation to High Point (Apr '06)
|Feb 25
|NORMAL
|16
|How do you get rid of a freeloader?? (Mar '07)
|Feb 21
|mellbell78
|78
|pain doc in the area
|Feb '17
|Big Hurt
|2
Find what you want!
Search High Point Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC