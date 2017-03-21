Michael Jude Bender

Michael Jude Bender

Tuesday Feb 21

Surviving are his wife, Elizabeth Kofroth-Bender; a son, Jack Allen Bender, whom he adored; his mother and stepfather: Linda and Randy Scott of Winston-Salem, N.C.; three sisters: Sara Bender of Winston-Salem, N.C., and Kelsey and Karlie Bender, both of Altoona; three brothers: Zachary Scott of Winston-Salem, N.C., and Kyler and Kolin Bender, both of Altoona; his grandparents: William and M. Frances Pugh of High Point, N.C., and Frank and Pallett Glasshauser of Altoona; his stepmother, Barbara White of Altoona; a brother-in-law, Christopher Ancrum in Ireland, and family, Ava and Aubree Bender of Winston-Salem, N.C.; a host of aunts, uncles and cousins; and numerous friends.

