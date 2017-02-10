Matthews earns third auctioneering title -
Scott Matthews, with his wife Lauren and 6-year-old son Ace, shows off the awards bestowed to him as champion of the Southeast Regional Big Peach Classic, sponsored by the Georgia Auctioneers Association. Just two weeks into a brand new year, Scott Matthews earned his third auctioneering championship in as many years, a sizable accomplishment since he first set out to achieve his lifelong goal in 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sampson Independent.
Add your comments below
High Point Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|15 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,266
|Weird Interests (Jun '10)
|Fri
|Cindy
|71
|Messer Consulting Services (Dec '15)
|Thu
|Lied Against
|3
|How do you get rid of a freeloader?? (Mar '07)
|Feb 9
|Dez Nutz
|77
|What band did David McGee play for? (Mar '16)
|Feb 7
|Myrtle
|3
|murder in colfax (Feb '06)
|Feb 5
|Jeremy bess
|21
|motel at north end of town has two way mirrors
|Feb 5
|masked avenger
|14
Find what you want!
Search High Point Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC