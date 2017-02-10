Matthews earns third auctioneering title

Scott Matthews, with his wife Lauren and 6-year-old son Ace, shows off the awards bestowed to him as champion of the Southeast Regional Big Peach Classic, sponsored by the Georgia Auctioneers Association. Just two weeks into a brand new year, Scott Matthews earned his third auctioneering championship in as many years, a sizable accomplishment since he first set out to achieve his lifelong goal in 2014.

