High Point to name new basketball cou...

High Point to name new basketball court for alum Tubby Smith HIGH...

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: WSOCTV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

High Point Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How do you get rid of a freeloader?? (Mar '07) 15 hr lane57 76
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 19 hr Steven Spencer 8,231
murder in colfax (Feb '06) Sun Jeremy bess 21
motel at north end of town has two way mirrors Sun masked avenger 14
Free loaders Jan 31 legal 3
Thomasville Music Thread (Feb '15) Jan 28 Musikologist 5
News Thomasville Man Charged with Statutory Rape (Feb '10) Jan 22 smarterthanyou 7
See all High Point Discussions

Find what you want!

Search High Point Forum Now

High Point Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

High Point Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

High Point, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,987 • Total comments across all topics: 278,629,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC