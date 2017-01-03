The Latest: Fire and salt trucks slide on icy NC roads
Temperatures around the Triad area of North Carolina could be heading to lows not seen in more than 20 years. The National Weather Service said the lows Monday morning around Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point could fall to zero or below.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
High Point Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|3 hr
|I lived to tell t...
|7,966
|Low flying, window-less aircraft (Jan '12)
|10 hr
|Nat
|39
|motel at north end of town has two way mirrors
|23 hr
|Courtney
|12
|Pastor Ronald Diggs (Feb '10)
|Jan 5
|DISAPPOINTED
|49
|How do you get rid of a freeloader?? (Mar '07)
|Jan 2
|betty
|74
|Review: Jr's Corner Tavern (Sep '15)
|Dec 31
|Yamayne
|3
|Why can't Black men in High Point date only the... (Sep '11)
|Dec 30
|Jennifer
|35
Find what you want!
Search High Point Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC