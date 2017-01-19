Robert Brown on Nixon, Obama and Race in the United States

Robert J. Brown, 33, of High Point, North Carolina, left, and William Safire, a 38-year-old author and New York pubic relations man at the Hotel Pierre in New York, Dec. 9, 1968 after being named special assistants by President-elect Richard M. Nixon. It was Nov. 6, 1968 - the morning after Election Day -- and an exhausted Robert Brown was lying in bed at New York's Waldorf Astoria, reflecting on how he had just helped write history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.