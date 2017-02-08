Nothing is as sophisticated as black ...

Nothing is as sophisticated as black and white when it comes to home design and decor

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 14 Read more: Hawk Eye

Design could be as simple as black and white this year. In a home, the look is dramatic, daring and timeless.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

High Point Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 1 hr Baybeh 8,251
What band did David McGee play for? (Mar '16) Tue Myrtle 3
How do you get rid of a freeloader?? (Mar '07) Feb 6 lane57 76
murder in colfax (Feb '06) Feb 5 Jeremy bess 21
motel at north end of town has two way mirrors Feb 5 masked avenger 14
Free loaders Jan 31 legal 3
Thomasville Music Thread (Feb '15) Jan 28 Musikologist 5
See all High Point Discussions

Find what you want!

Search High Point Forum Now

High Point Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

High Point Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Tornado
 

High Point, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,105 • Total comments across all topics: 278,697,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC