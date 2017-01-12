News of the Weird by Chuck Shepherd

News of the Weird by Chuck Shepherd

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 9 Read more: Jewish World Review

Robert Napolitan, 34, was arrested in Taylor, Pennsylvania, in September and charged with theft of a drum containing 300,000 pennies from his employer, Pyne Freight Lines. That steel drum weighs several tons and, of course, netted Napolitan only $3,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish World Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

High Point Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unwanted help 4 hr Courtney 2
Why can't Black High Point residents let Whites... 5 hr Courtney 4
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 11 hr Cmon 8,000
pain doc in the area 13 hr in look 1
John Wesley University student Brooke Helms fla... Jan 10 Suprised 1
yelp (Sep '13) Jan 9 kay 2
Does anybody remember... Jan 9 jenny867 1
See all High Point Discussions

Find what you want!

Search High Point Forum Now

High Point Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

High Point Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

High Point, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,977 • Total comments across all topics: 277,916,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC