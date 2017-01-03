More than $1 million saved by moving ...

More than $1 million saved by moving ordination exams online

Passing the standard ordination exams is a major milestone for candidates seeking to become teaching elders in the Presbyterian Church . Until recently, the exam system depended on a cumbersome process involving mountains of paper, hefty fees, travel to test sites, and waits of several months for results.

