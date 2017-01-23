Highway patrol investigates fatalities in Moore, Davidson
Speed was a contributing factor in single-car crashes that killed a man in northern Davidson County Sunday night and a woman in Moore County on Monday morning. Brandon Cargal, 22, of High Point was pronounced dead on the scene in the Moore County wreck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
High Point Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|3 hr
|Baybeh
|8,071
|Thomasville Man Charged with Statutory Rape (Feb '10)
|23 hr
|smarterthanyou
|7
|Overgrown Estate (May '12)
|Fri
|TezzyP
|6
|How can we stop forced, unwanted help by strang...
|Jan 15
|Courtney
|1
|Unwanted help
|Jan 14
|Courtney
|2
|Why can't Black High Point residents let Whites...
|Jan 14
|Courtney
|4
|pain doc in the area
|Jan 14
|in look
|1
Find what you want!
Search High Point Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC