Heroin overdoses North Carolina cause THREE crashes

Heroin overdoses causes THREE crashes in a North Carolina city in just one week - and two of the drivers had children in the back High Point Police Captain Michael Kirk told media outlets that no one was seriously injured in the crashes in High Point, but two of the vehicles had children inside. Kirk said that in one crash, officers found two people passed out in the front seat of the wrecked vehicle and two children uninjured in the back seat.

