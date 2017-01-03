Fortis Solutions Group Acquires Action Packaging Systems
Action Packaging Systems, Inc., with locations in Ellington, Conn., and High Point, N.C., provides pressure sensitive prime, promotional and thermal labels to customers across the country. It will operate under the Fortis Solutions Group name.
