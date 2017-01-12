Crime 56 mins ago 12:12 p.m.Shots fir...

Crime 56 mins ago 12:12 p.m.Shots fired at Guildord County Deputy

Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: WCNC-TV Charlotte

Guilford County Sheriff's deputies are looking for Ernest Antonio Spinks, whom they say shot at a deputy while ramming a stolen car into the deputy's car late Monday night. Spinks, 27, of Asheboro, fired shots from a stolen Winston-Salem car after backing out of a driveway on NC 62 near Hunt Road.

