Coaches move from sidelines to lunch ...

Coaches move from sidelines to lunch lines

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Burlington Times News

Elon University head men's basketball coach Matt Matheny will fight cancer by making sandwiches from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at Subway, 112 Lebanon Ave., Elon. Four Triad head men's basketball coaches are taking part in Subway's Coaches vs. Cancer campaign, which runs through February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

High Point Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 4 hr Baybeh 7,994
John Wesley University student Brooke Helms fla... Tue Suprised 1
Why can't Black High Point residents let Whites... Jan 10 Courtney 1
yelp (Sep '13) Jan 9 kay 2
Does anybody remember... Jan 9 jenny867 1
Low flying, window-less aircraft (Jan '12) Jan 8 Nat 39
motel at north end of town has two way mirrors Jan 7 Courtney 12
See all High Point Discussions

Find what you want!

Search High Point Forum Now

High Point Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

High Point Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

High Point, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,668 • Total comments across all topics: 277,847,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC