As early as first grade, girls say th...

As early as first grade, girls say they are less 'brilliant' than boys. Why?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Christian Science Monitor

New research suggests that girls 6 years old and older are less likely to associate intelligence with their own gender than boys are. Is this why fewer women than men pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics? In this file photo, Johnson St. Global Magnet science club members Ryan Darden, Summer Shoemake, Aya Abdelaziz and Ashka Shah pose for a photo in High Point, N.C. The club collaborated on a science experiment to be sent to the International Space Station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

High Point Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 1 hr Steven Spencer 8,118
News Thomasville Man Charged with Statutory Rape (Feb '10) Jan 22 smarterthanyou 7
How can we stop forced, unwanted help by strang... Jan 15 Courtney 1
Unwanted help Jan 14 Courtney 2
Why can't Black High Point residents let Whites... Jan 14 Courtney 4
pain doc in the area Jan 14 in look 1
John Wesley University student Brooke Helms fla... Jan 10 Suprised 1
See all High Point Discussions

Find what you want!

Search High Point Forum Now

High Point Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

High Point Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
 

High Point, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,163 • Total comments across all topics: 278,301,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC