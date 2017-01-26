As early as first grade, girls say they are less 'brilliant' than boys. Why?

New research suggests that girls 6 years old and older are less likely to associate intelligence with their own gender than boys are. Is this why fewer women than men pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics? In this file photo, Johnson St. Global Magnet science club members Ryan Darden, Summer Shoemake, Aya Abdelaziz and Ashka Shah pose for a photo in High Point, N.C. The club collaborated on a science experiment to be sent to the International Space Station.

