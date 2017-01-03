Website helps charitable efforts loca...

Website helps charitable efforts locally -

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: Mt. Airy News

Junior Gonzalez embraces teacher Shelley Higgins, Central Middle School, during a visit from school officials who presented the family with fundraising proceeds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mt. Airy News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

High Point Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 13 hr Baybeh 7,946
How do you get rid of a freeloader?? (Mar '07) Mon betty 74
Review: Jr's Corner Tavern (Sep '15) Dec 31 Yamayne 3
motel at north end of town has two way mirrors Dec 31 Yamayne 11
Poll Why can't Black men in High Point date only the... (Sep '11) Dec 30 Jennifer 35
News Thomasville Man Charged with Statutory Rape (Feb '10) Dec 28 Unony 6
Do we need the Klan in High Point? Dec 24 Courtney 3
See all High Point Discussions

Find what you want!

Search High Point Forum Now

High Point Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

High Point Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

High Point, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,004 • Total comments across all topics: 277,586,955

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC