vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research's price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock's current price.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
High Point Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|13 hr
|Baybeh
|7,946
|How do you get rid of a freeloader?? (Mar '07)
|Mon
|betty
|74
|Review: Jr's Corner Tavern (Sep '15)
|Dec 31
|Yamayne
|3
|motel at north end of town has two way mirrors
|Dec 31
|Yamayne
|11
|Why can't Black men in High Point date only the... (Sep '11)
|Dec 30
|Jennifer
|35
|Thomasville Man Charged with Statutory Rape (Feb '10)
|Dec 28
|Unony
|6
|Do we need the Klan in High Point?
|Dec 24
|Courtney
|3
Find what you want!
Search High Point Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC