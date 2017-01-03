NC General Assembly adjourns without repealing HB2

A North Carolina Senate vote Wednesday night failed to repeal House Bill 2 after the main repeal and a "cooling off" period were put into separate votes. The Senate came back in session Wednesday evening with Senate Speaker Phil Berger suggesting - as a last chance - that the HB2 repeal efforts be split into two segments: the repeal itself in one vote and then a cooling off period in a separate vote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.