Celebrity Drive: ESPN's Opinionated Stephen A. Smith

Quick Stats: Stephen A. Smith, featured commentator, ESPN Daily Driver: 2015 Range Rover Autobiography Other cars: see below Favorite road trip: Greensboro, N.C. Car he learned to drive in : family and friends' cars First car bought: 1994 Honda Accord Despite the outer manifestations of success in reaching the top of his field, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith takes an inspiring and important "worst favorite" road trip each year that transports him back in time to the lowest point in his life, a time when he could barely afford gas in his car, and he lost his beloved brother. "On a sentimental level, the worst favorite, I think it's a necessary one," Smith says.

