Boaz: High quality healthcare vs. low...

Boaz: High quality healthcare vs. lower cost

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

Torn between the traditional ethics of an honored profession going back to Hippocrates on the one hand, and maximizing personal income derived from a commodified insurance-run healthcare system in which patients can become nothing more than ciphers on a balance sheet, on the other, they all too often make the wrong choice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

High Point Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 27 min Baybeh 7,975
yelp (Sep '13) 2 hr kay 2
Need some Meth (Jan '14) 3 hr kay 2
Does anybody remember... 3 hr jenny867 1
Low flying, window-less aircraft (Jan '12) Sun Nat 39
motel at north end of town has two way mirrors Sat Courtney 12
Pastor Ronald Diggs (Feb '10) Jan 5 DISAPPOINTED 49
See all High Point Discussions

Find what you want!

Search High Point Forum Now

High Point Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

High Point Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
 

High Point, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,701 • Total comments across all topics: 277,744,181

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC