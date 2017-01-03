Anthony Stephenson Releases Breakthrough Thinking: No Limits in God

"Breakthrough Thinking: No Limits in God": an enlightening and analytical study that focuses on the power of understanding, confessing, speaking, and the power and purpose of the Local Church. "Breakthrough Thinking: No Limits in God" is the creation of published author, Anthony Stephenson, a senior pastor and founder of Life Changing International Church, Incorporated, in High Point, North Carolina.

