Watch Billy Joel Give The Commencement Speech At His Long Island Alma Mater
Fifty years ago, Billy Joel was supposed to graduate from Hicksville High School in his Long Island hometown of Hicksville, NY. But after a late-night performance at a piano bar, he overslept and missed a crucial English exam, leaving him one credit short of graduating.
