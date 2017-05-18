Local politician seeking apology from Robert De Niro for Long Island joke
Robert De Niro's comedic attempt proved to be no laughing matter for one Long Island town in New York. According to the New York Post , local politician and optometrist Dr. Dean Hart is seeking an apology from the 73-year-old actor for a joke his character made in a film, titled "The Comedian," which recently became available on Netflix.
