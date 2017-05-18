Local politician seeking apology from...

Local politician seeking apology from Robert De Niro for Long Island joke

10 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Robert De Niro's comedic attempt proved to be no laughing matter for one Long Island town in New York. According to the New York Post , local politician and optometrist Dr. Dean Hart is seeking an apology from the 73-year-old actor for a joke his character made in a film, titled "The Comedian," which recently became available on Netflix.

