Trump Jr jokes his daughter will run for president
'Kai Trump 2060?' Donald Trump Jr jokes his daughter will one day run for president and posts a picture of her in 'grandpa's chair' in the Oval Office Donald Trump Jr joked on social media that Trump's granddaughter will one day run for President of the United States. The president's eldest son shared a picture Friday on Instagram of his nine-year-old daughter Kai sitting at her grandfather's desk in the Oval Office at the White House.
Hicksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|women would you castrate you husbands? (Oct '14)
|7 hr
|Bills balls
|48
|New Hyde Park woman injured in wreck dies at ho... (Sep '07)
|Apr 3
|Nick russo
|78
|Five Things to Know in Florida for March 31
|Apr 3
|Camille
|1
|uncle sam /// spit (May '07)
|Apr 1
|david matte
|35
|Roslyn's Joel and Debbie Levine Volunteer to Bo...
|Mar 30
|B-Mitchell
|1
|Review: ATM Real Estates (Jan '09)
|Mar 28
|Unhappy
|28
|
Old Nick
|Mar 28
|Paula
|4
