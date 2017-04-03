Trump Jr jokes his daughter will run for president

'Kai Trump 2060?' Donald Trump Jr jokes his daughter will one day run for president and posts a picture of her in 'grandpa's chair' in the Oval Office Donald Trump Jr joked on social media that Trump's granddaughter will one day run for President of the United States. The president's eldest son shared a picture Friday on Instagram of his nine-year-old daughter Kai sitting at her grandfather's desk in the Oval Office at the White House.

