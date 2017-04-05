Trump Jr. Interested in Running For G...

Trump Jr. Interested in Running For Governor of New York

Wednesday Apr 5

Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday told members of a gun club that he was interested in following in his father's footsteps and, perhaps running for governor of New York, the New York Post reports. "Don Jr. said he is interested in running for office, such as governor of New York, but the position of mayor of New York would be less interesting to him," a guest at the F6 Labs gun club in Hicksville, N.Y., where Trump Jr. spoke to members Tuesday, told the Post.

